Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Theodore are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Shea Theodore vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore has averaged 21:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +16).

In eight of 55 games this season, Theodore has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Theodore has a point in 32 of 55 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Theodore has an assist in 28 of 55 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Theodore's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Theodore Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 55 Games 8 41 Points 5 8 Goals 1 33 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.