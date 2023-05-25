Reilly Smith will be in action Thursday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. There are prop bets for Smith available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Reilly Smith vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith has averaged 16:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

Smith has a goal in 22 games this year out of 78 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Smith has a point in 43 games this year (out of 78), including multiple points 12 times.

In 24 of 78 games this season, Smith has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Smith has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.8% of Smith going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 78 Games 8 56 Points 0 26 Goals 0 30 Assists 0

