Nicolas Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Roy against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Nicolas Roy vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

Roy has averaged 16:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

Roy has scored a goal in 13 of 65 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 26 of 65 games this year, Roy has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Roy has had an assist in a game 14 times this season over 65 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Roy goes over his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

Roy has an implied probability of 28.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Roy Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 65 Games 9 30 Points 4 14 Goals 0 16 Assists 4

