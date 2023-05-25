Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mitch Haniger, carrying a .216 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Milwaukee Brewers May 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Twins.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is hitting .200 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Haniger has gotten a hit in 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).
- In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In eight games this year (34.8%), Haniger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.3 per game).
