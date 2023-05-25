Mitch Haniger, carrying a .216 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Milwaukee Brewers May 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is hitting .200 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Haniger has gotten a hit in 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).

In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In eight games this year (34.8%), Haniger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 9 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

