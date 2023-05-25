Mitch Haniger, carrying a .216 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Milwaukee Brewers May 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger is hitting .200 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Haniger has gotten a hit in 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).
  • In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In eight games this year (34.8%), Haniger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.222 AVG .235
.267 OBP .235
.259 SLG .647
1 XBH 3
0 HR 2
3 RBI 5
7/2 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 9
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.3 per game).
