Mike Yastrzemski, who is batting .152 over his past 10 games, will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Twins.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .252 with eight doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.0% of them.

Looking at the 31 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (16.1%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (29.0%), with two or more RBI in five of them (16.1%).

In 48.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .357 AVG .241 .372 OBP .305 .524 SLG .519 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 4 RBI 10 8/1 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 16 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (62.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

