Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mike Yastrzemski, who is batting .152 over his past 10 games, will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Twins.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .252 with eight doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.0% of them.
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (16.1%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (29.0%), with two or more RBI in five of them (16.1%).
- In 48.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.357
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.305
|.524
|SLG
|.519
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|10
|8/1
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (62.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
