Mark Stone Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Stars - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Mark Stone will be on the ice Thursday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Considering a bet on Stone? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info
Stone Season Stats Insights
- Stone has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).
- In 14 of 43 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Stone has a point in 26 games this year (out of 43), including multiple points 10 times.
- Stone has had an assist in a game 18 times this season over 43 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- The implied probability that Stone goes over his points over/under is 57.4%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.
Stone Stats vs. the Stars
- On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|43
|Games
|6
|38
|Points
|7
|17
|Goals
|3
|21
|Assists
|4
