Mark Stone will be on the ice Thursday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Considering a bet on Stone? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In 14 of 43 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Stone has a point in 26 games this year (out of 43), including multiple points 10 times.

Stone has had an assist in a game 18 times this season over 43 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Stone goes over his points over/under is 57.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Stone Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 43 Games 6 38 Points 7 17 Goals 3 21 Assists 4

