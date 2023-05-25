Mark Stone will be on the ice Thursday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Considering a bet on Stone? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

  • Stone has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).
  • In 14 of 43 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
  • Stone has a point in 26 games this year (out of 43), including multiple points 10 times.
  • Stone has had an assist in a game 18 times this season over 43 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
  • The implied probability that Stone goes over his points over/under is 57.4%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Stone Stats vs. the Stars

  • On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
43 Games 6
38 Points 7
17 Goals 3
21 Assists 4

