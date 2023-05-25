Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Stars - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars meet in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Looking to bet on Marchessault's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Jonathan Marchessault vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info
Marchessault Season Stats Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 17:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).
- Marchessault has a goal in 23 games this season out of 76 games played, including multiple goals five times.
- Marchessault has a point in 43 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.
- In 25 of 76 games this season, Marchessault has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.
- Marchessault's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.4% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Marchessault Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|76
|Games
|9
|57
|Points
|6
|28
|Goals
|4
|29
|Assists
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.