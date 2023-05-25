Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars meet in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Looking to bet on Marchessault's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Marchessault has a goal in 23 games this season out of 76 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Marchessault has a point in 43 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 25 of 76 games this season, Marchessault has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Marchessault's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 76 Games 9 57 Points 6 28 Goals 4 29 Assists 2

