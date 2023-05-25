Jack Eichel will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Eichel intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jack Eichel vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -185)

0.5 points (Over odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel's plus-minus this season, in 18:46 per game on the ice, is +26.

In 21 of 67 games this season, Eichel has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Eichel has a point in 43 games this year (out of 67), including multiple points 18 times.

In 33 of 67 games this season, Eichel has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Eichel's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.9% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Eichel has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eichel Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 67 Games 7 66 Points 4 27 Goals 1 39 Assists 3

