J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis and his .367 slugging percentage in his past 10 games (one homer) battle the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday at 7:40 PM ET at American Family Field.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 41 hits, which ranks first among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .279 with 14 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Davis has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this season (26 of 44), with multiple hits 12 times (27.3%).
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Davis has driven home a run in 14 games this season (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 16 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (65.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (50.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (40.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.3 per game).
