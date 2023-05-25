The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis and his .367 slugging percentage in his past 10 games (one homer) battle the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday at 7:40 PM ET at American Family Field.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 41 hits, which ranks first among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .279 with 14 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this season (26 of 44), with multiple hits 12 times (27.3%).

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Davis has driven home a run in 14 games this season (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 16 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 20 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (50.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (40.0%)

