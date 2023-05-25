Ivan Barbashev will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars meet in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Considering a bet on Barbashev in the Golden Knights-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:45 on the ice per game.

In Barbashev's 82 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Barbashev has a point in 35 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Barbashev has an assist in 27 of 82 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Barbashev hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 9 45 Points 8 16 Goals 2 29 Assists 6

