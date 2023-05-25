Bookmakers have set player props for Jason Robertson, Jack Eichel and others when the Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Eichel's 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas add up to 66 total points on the season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 23 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars May. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 4 at Oilers May. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 1 2 3 4

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the offense for Vegas this season with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 23 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 1 vs. Stars May. 19 0 1 1 2 at Oilers May. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 0 0 0

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

Jonathan Marchessault is a crucial contributor on offense for Vegas with 28 goals and 29 assists.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 23 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 3 vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 2 at Oilers May. 14 3 0 3 6 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 3 3 5

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 109 points in 82 games (46 goals and 63 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 23 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 21 1 0 1 2 at Golden Knights May. 19 1 1 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2

Jamie Benn is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 82 games, with 33 goals and 45 assists.

