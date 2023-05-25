Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday will see the Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-0. The Stars are favored (-115) against the Golden Knights (-105).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-115) Golden Knights (-105) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

This season the Golden Knights have won 21 of the 33 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas has gone 21-12, a 63.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 51.2% chance to win.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 267 (14th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Golden Knights' past 10 games.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Golden Knights have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among league teams.

Their +42 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

