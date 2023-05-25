Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday will see the Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-0. The Stars are favored (-115) against the Golden Knights (-105).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-115)
|Golden Knights (-105)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- This season the Golden Knights have won 21 of the 33 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Vegas has gone 21-12, a 63.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 51.2% chance to win.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Golden Knights' past 10 games.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among league teams.
- Their +42 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.
