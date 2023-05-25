The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights take the ice Thursday for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-0 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this decisive matchup, giving them -115 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (-105).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 55 of 96 games this season.

The Stars have won 70.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (21-9).

The Golden Knights have been made the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent 13 times.

Dallas is 21-9 (victorious in 70.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Vegas has a record of 13-5 in games when oddsmakers list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+140) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+145) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-175)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 3-6-1 6.4 3.70 2.50

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.