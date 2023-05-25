Golden Knights vs. Stars Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights take the ice Thursday for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-0 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this decisive matchup, giving them -115 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (-105).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-115
|-105
|-
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-110
|-110
|5.5
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends
- Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 55 of 96 games this season.
- The Stars have won 70.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (21-9).
- The Golden Knights have been made the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent 13 times.
- Dallas is 21-9 (victorious in 70.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
- Vegas has a record of 13-5 in games when oddsmakers list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+185)
|0.5 (+140)
|1.5 (-200)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+100)
|2.5 (+145)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+155)
|0.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-175)
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|0-0
|3-6-1
|6.4
|3.70
|2.50
