The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center Thursday to square off against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can catch the action on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Stars meet the Golden Knights.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights give up 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the NHL.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have secured 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals during that stretch.

Stars Key Players