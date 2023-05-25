Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Brewers on May 25, 2023
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Thairo Estrada, Christian Yelich and others are available when the San Francisco Giants visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
Giants vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .309/.353/.479 so far this season.
- Estrada will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .279 with five doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 34 walks and 15 RBI (36 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .265/.425/.463 slash line so far this season.
- Wade takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with three walks.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|May. 23
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 21
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 45 hits with six doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .259/.338/.414 so far this year.
- Yelich will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Rays
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has 37 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI.
- He's slashed .257/.347/.535 so far this year.
- Tellez brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Astros
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Rays
|May. 21
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rays
|May. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
