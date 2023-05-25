The San Francisco Giants (24-25) will look to Thairo Estrada when they visit Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (27-22) at American Family Field on Thursday, May 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +105 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Scott Alexander - SF (4-0, 4.42 ERA) vs TBA - MIL

Giants vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 21 games this season and won nine (42.9%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Giants have a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of their games).

San Francisco has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a mark of 10-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL West +2500 - 4th

