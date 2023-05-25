How to Watch the Giants vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Michael Conforto head into the first of a four-game series against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at American Family Field.
Giants vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Discover More About This Game
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank seventh-best in baseball with 67 total home runs.
- San Francisco's .409 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Giants have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- San Francisco is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (210 total).
- The Giants' .315 on-base percentage is 17th in MLB.
- Giants batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 28th-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- San Francisco has a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.323).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Scott Alexander gets the call to start for the Giants, his first this season.
- The 33-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Marlins
|L 1-0
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Braxton Garrett
|5/21/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-5
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/22/2023
|Twins
|W 4-1
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Bailey Ober
|5/23/2023
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Sonny Gray
|5/24/2023
|Twins
|L 7-1
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Joe Ryan
|5/25/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|-
|5/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Freddy Peralta
|5/27/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Corbin Burnes
|5/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Colin Rea
|5/29/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Rich Hill
|5/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Johan Oviedo
