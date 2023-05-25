The San Francisco Giants and Michael Conforto head into the first of a four-game series against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at American Family Field.

Giants vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank seventh-best in baseball with 67 total home runs.

San Francisco's .409 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Giants have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

San Francisco is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (210 total).

The Giants' .315 on-base percentage is 17th in MLB.

Giants batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 28th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

San Francisco has a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.323).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Scott Alexander gets the call to start for the Giants, his first this season.

The 33-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Marlins L 1-0 Home Logan Webb Braxton Garrett 5/21/2023 Marlins W 7-5 Home Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 5/22/2023 Twins W 4-1 Away John Brebbia Bailey Ober 5/23/2023 Twins W 4-3 Away Alex Cobb Sonny Gray 5/24/2023 Twins L 7-1 Away Anthony DeSclafani Joe Ryan 5/25/2023 Brewers - Away Scott Alexander - 5/26/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Wood Freddy Peralta 5/27/2023 Brewers - Away Logan Webb Corbin Burnes 5/28/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/29/2023 Pirates - Home Anthony DeSclafani Rich Hill 5/30/2023 Pirates - Home Logan Webb Johan Oviedo

