Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants head into the first of a four-game series against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +105.

Giants vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -125 +105 - - - - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite 21 total times this season. They've finished 9-12 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, San Francisco has a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of its games).

The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 22 times this season for a 22-23-4 record against the over/under.

The Giants have had a run line set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 9-14 11-14 13-11 15-19 9-6

