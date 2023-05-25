Thursday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (27-22) squaring off against the San Francisco Giants (24-25) at 7:40 PM (on May 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Brewers, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Giants will look to Scott Alexander (4-0), while the Brewers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Giants vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Giants have won nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

San Francisco is 7-10 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored 210 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule