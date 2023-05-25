Giants vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (27-22) squaring off against the San Francisco Giants (24-25) at 7:40 PM (on May 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Brewers, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Giants will look to Scott Alexander (4-0), while the Brewers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.
Giants vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Brewers Player Props
|Giants vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Giants have won nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.
- San Francisco is 7-10 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Giants.
- San Francisco has scored 210 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|Marlins
|L 1-0
|Logan Webb vs Braxton Garrett
|May 21
|Marlins
|W 7-5
|Alex Wood vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 22
|@ Twins
|W 4-1
|John Brebbia vs Bailey Ober
|May 23
|@ Twins
|W 4-3
|Alex Cobb vs Sonny Gray
|May 24
|@ Twins
|L 7-1
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Joe Ryan
|May 25
|@ Brewers
|-
|Scott Alexander vs TBA
|May 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Alex Wood vs Freddy Peralta
|May 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Corbin Burnes
|May 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Colin Rea
|May 29
|Pirates
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Rich Hill
|May 30
|Pirates
|-
|Logan Webb vs Johan Oviedo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.