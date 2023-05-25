Chandler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Stars - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Stephenson's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.
Chandler Stephenson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info
Stephenson Season Stats Insights
- Stephenson has averaged 19:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).
- In 16 of 81 games this year, Stephenson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Stephenson has a point in 47 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.
- Stephenson has an assist in 37 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.
- Stephenson's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.
Stephenson Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|81
|Games
|9
|65
|Points
|6
|16
|Goals
|2
|49
|Assists
|4
