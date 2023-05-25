Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Stephenson's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson has averaged 19:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

In 16 of 81 games this year, Stephenson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Stephenson has a point in 47 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Stephenson has an assist in 37 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Stephenson's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 9 65 Points 6 16 Goals 2 49 Assists 4

