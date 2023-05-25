On Thursday, Brandon Crawford (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a double) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .172.

This season, Crawford has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has an RBI in seven of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (18.5%), including one multi-run game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .139 .282 OBP .205 .371 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings