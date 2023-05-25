Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Thursday, Brandon Crawford (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a double) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Twins.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .172.
- This season, Crawford has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has an RBI in seven of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (18.5%), including one multi-run game.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.139
|.282
|OBP
|.205
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
