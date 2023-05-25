Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Pietrangelo available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

Pietrangelo has scored a goal in 10 of 73 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Pietrangelo has a point in 35 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points 13 times.

In 30 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Pietrangelo goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 73 Games 9 54 Points 4 11 Goals 1 43 Assists 3

