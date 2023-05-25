How to Watch the Aces vs. Sparks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Sparks (1-0) face the Las Vegas Aces (1-0) on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.
Aces vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Aces vs. Sparks
- Last year, the 90.4 points per game Las Vegas averaged were just 3.8 more points than Los Angeles allowed (86.6).
- The Aces went 20-3 last season when scoring more than 86.6 points.
- Las Vegas shot 46.0% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Los Angeles allowed to opponents.
- The Aces went 15-2 when they shot better than 46.7% from the field.
- Las Vegas' 36.1% three-point shooting percentage last season was just 1.6 percentage points lower than opponents of Los Angeles shot from deep (37.7%).
- The Aces assembled a 9-4 record in games last season when the team connected on more than 37.7% of their three-point attempts.
- Las Vegas averaged 35.4 rebounds per game, outrebounding Los Angeles by 5.0 boards per contest last season.
