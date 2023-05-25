The Los Angeles Sparks (1-0) go up against the Las Vegas Aces (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Aces vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Aces vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Sparks 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 169.3

Aces vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas went 15-20-0 ATS last year.

A total of 16 of Las Vegas' games last season went over the point total.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces gave up 84.1 points per game last year (ninth-ranked in WNBA), but they really played well offensively, posting 90.4 points per game (best).

Although Las Vegas allowed 36.2 rebounds per game (third-worst in WNBA), it ranked third-best in the league by amassing 35.4 rebounds per contest.

The Aces ranked best in the WNBA with 11.1 turnovers per game. Conversely, they ranked third-worst in the league with 12.6 forced turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-point shooting, everything was clicking for the Aces, who sank 9.5 threes per game (second-best in WNBA) and shot 36.1% from downtown (best).

The Aces struggled against threes last year, ranking worst in the WNBA in three-pointers allowed per game (9.1) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (35.6%).

Las Vegas attempted 43.8 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.4% of the shots it took (and 70.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 26.4 treys per contest, which were 37.6% of its shots (and 29.5% of the team's buckets).

