On Thursday, May 25, 2023, the Las Vegas Aces (1-0) face the Los Angeles Sparks (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Location: Los Angeles, California

Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Aces went 15-20-0 ATS last season.

The Sparks compiled a 12-11-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Aces games.

Sparks games hit the over 11 out of 23 times last season.

