Aces vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-13.5) 170.5 -1150 +750 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-13.5) 170.5 -1100 +650 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-13.5) 170.5 -1199 +650 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-14.5) 172.5 -1700 +580 Bet on this game with Tipico

Aces vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Aces went 15-20-0 ATS last season.
  • The Sparks compiled a 12-11-0 record against the spread last year.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Aces games.
  • Sparks games hit the over 11 out of 23 times last season.

