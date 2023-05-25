Aces vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
On Thursday, May 25, 2023, the Las Vegas Aces (1-0) face the Los Angeles Sparks (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Aces vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-13.5)
|170.5
|-1150
|+750
|BetMGM
|Aces (-13.5)
|170.5
|-1100
|+650
|PointsBet
|Aces (-13.5)
|170.5
|-1199
|+650
|Tipico
|Aces (-14.5)
|172.5
|-1700
|+580
Aces vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Aces went 15-20-0 ATS last season.
- The Sparks compiled a 12-11-0 record against the spread last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Aces games.
- Sparks games hit the over 11 out of 23 times last season.
