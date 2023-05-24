The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.233 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Twins.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .475 this season.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Estrada is batting .286 during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

In 81.8% of his games this year (36 of 44), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (31.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 13.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this season (31.8%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 52.3% of his games this season (23 of 44), with two or more runs seven times (15.9%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .310 AVG .369 .355 OBP .423 .507 SLG .538 6 XBH 7 4 HR 2 7 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 4 Home Away 24 GP 20 21 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (40.0%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

