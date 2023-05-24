Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Twins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.233 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Twins.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .475 this season.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Estrada is batting .286 during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 81.8% of his games this year (36 of 44), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (31.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 13.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this season (31.8%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 52.3% of his games this season (23 of 44), with two or more runs seven times (15.9%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.310
|AVG
|.369
|.355
|OBP
|.423
|.507
|SLG
|.538
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|21 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (40.0%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.44).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 45 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.25), second in WHIP (.893), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
