The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.233 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Twins.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .475 this season.
  • He ranks ninth in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Estrada is batting .286 during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
  • In 81.8% of his games this year (36 of 44), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (31.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 13.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 14 games this season (31.8%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 52.3% of his games this season (23 of 44), with two or more runs seven times (15.9%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.310 AVG .369
.355 OBP .423
.507 SLG .538
6 XBH 7
4 HR 2
7 RBI 7
16/3 K/BB 13/5
6 SB 4
Home Away
24 GP 20
21 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (40.0%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.44).
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 45 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.25), second in WHIP (.893), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
