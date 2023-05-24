Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Twins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mitch Haniger (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is batting .213 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Haniger has gotten a hit in 12 of 22 games this year (54.5%), with at least two hits on five occasions (22.7%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Haniger has driven in a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (31.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins are sending Ryan (6-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.25), second in WHIP (.893), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
