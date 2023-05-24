On Wednesday, Mitch Haniger (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is batting .213 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Haniger has gotten a hit in 12 of 22 games this year (54.5%), with at least two hits on five occasions (22.7%).

In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Haniger has driven in a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (31.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 8 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings