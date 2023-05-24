Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Twins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Twins.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has seven doubles, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .250.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (30.0%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- In nine games this season (30.0%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 46.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.357
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.305
|.524
|SLG
|.519
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|10
|8/1
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (60.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (40.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).
- The Twins give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan (6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks seventh, .893 WHIP ranks second, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
