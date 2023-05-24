The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has seven doubles, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .250.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (30.0%).

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

In nine games this season (30.0%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 46.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .357 AVG .241 .372 OBP .305 .524 SLG .519 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 4 RBI 10 8/1 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 15 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (60.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

