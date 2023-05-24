The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski has seven doubles, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .250.
  • Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (30.0%).
  • In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In nine games this season (30.0%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 46.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
.357 AVG .241
.372 OBP .305
.524 SLG .519
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
4 RBI 10
8/1 K/BB 16/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 15
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (60.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).
  • The Twins give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ryan (6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks seventh, .893 WHIP ranks second, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
