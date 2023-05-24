LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Twins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .420 this season while batting .258 with 33 walks and 22 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in 24 of 43 games this year (55.8%), including nine multi-hit games (20.9%).
- He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Wade has driven in a run in 12 games this year (27.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 41.9% of his games this season (18 of 43), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.406
|OBP
|.468
|.585
|SLG
|.465
|7
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|11/10
|K/BB
|14/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.44 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.25), second in WHIP (.893), and 13th in K/9 (10.6).
