On Wednesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .420 this season while batting .258 with 33 walks and 22 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in 24 of 43 games this year (55.8%), including nine multi-hit games (20.9%).

He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Wade has driven in a run in 12 games this year (27.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 41.9% of his games this season (18 of 43), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 22 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings