The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis leads San Francisco with 41 hits, batting .279 this season with 14 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
  • In 59.1% of his 44 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.2%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Davis has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (31.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (13.6%).
  • He has scored in 16 of 44 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
.241 AVG .340
.318 OBP .421
.362 SLG .660
3 XBH 6
2 HR 5
7 RBI 13
17/6 K/BB 16/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 20
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (50.0%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (40.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.44).
  • The Twins surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.25), second in WHIP (.893), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
