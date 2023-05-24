The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 41 hits, batting .279 this season with 14 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

In 59.1% of his 44 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.2%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

Davis has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (31.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (13.6%).

He has scored in 16 of 44 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 20 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (50.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (40.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings