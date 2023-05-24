J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Twins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 41 hits, batting .279 this season with 14 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- In 59.1% of his 44 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.2%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (31.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (13.6%).
- He has scored in 16 of 44 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (65.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (50.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (40.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.44).
- The Twins surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.25), second in WHIP (.893), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
