The San Francisco Giants (24-24) will look to sweep the Minnesota Twins (25-24) at Target Field on Wednesday, at 1:10 PM ET.

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (6-1, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Anthony DeSclafani (3-3, 3.09 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Giants vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (6-1, 2.25 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (3-3, 3.09 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

The Giants are sending DeSclafani (3-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.09, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.

DeSclafani enters this matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.

DeSclafani will try to build on a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins will hand the ball to Ryan (6-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.25 and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .203 in nine games this season.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

The 26-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks seventh, .893 WHIP ranks second, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.