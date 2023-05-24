Player prop bet options for Byron Buxton, Thairo Estrada and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the San Francisco Giants at Target Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 56 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .306/.352/.475 so far this year.

Estrada will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .233 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 34 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .258/.420/.462 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 23 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (6-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

The 26-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.25), second in WHIP (.893), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels May. 19 6.0 7 3 2 9 1 vs. Cubs May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Guardians May. 7 6.0 8 2 2 4 0 at White Sox May. 2 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 7.0 7 2 1 7 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has put up 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .238/.346/.494 slash line so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Giants May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI (36 total hits).

He's slashed .213/.302/.396 so far this season.

Correa has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, six walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Angels May. 19 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

