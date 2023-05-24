Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Twins on May 24, 2023
Player prop bet options for Byron Buxton, Thairo Estrada and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the San Francisco Giants at Target Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has 56 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .306/.352/.475 so far this year.
- Estrada will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .233 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 34 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .258/.420/.462 so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 23
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 21
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins will send Joe Ryan (6-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- He's going for his eighth straight quality start.
- Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- The 26-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.25), second in WHIP (.893), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|May. 19
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Cubs
|May. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|7
|2
|1
|7
|0
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has put up 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .238/.346/.494 slash line so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 20
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI (36 total hits).
- He's slashed .213/.302/.396 so far this season.
- Correa has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, six walks and an RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Angels
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Angels
|May. 20
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Angels
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
