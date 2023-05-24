Joe Ryan will toe the rubber for the Minnesota Twins (25-24) on Wednesday, May 24 against the San Francisco Giants (24-24), who will answer with Anthony DeSclafani. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Giants (+135). Minnesota is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Giants vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (6-1, 2.25 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (3-3, 3.09 ERA)

Giants vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 20 (64.5%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have gone 8-5 (61.5%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Twins went 2-3 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have been victorious in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Giants had a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win NL West +2500 - 4th

