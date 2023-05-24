The Minnesota Twins and San Francisco Giants will meet on Wednesday at Target Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Byron Buxton and Thairo Estrada among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 67 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

The Giants rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

San Francisco ranks 18th in the majors with 209 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Giants rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.30 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) will take the mound for the Giants, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has five quality starts in nine chances this season.

DeSclafani has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Sandy Alcantara 5/20/2023 Marlins L 1-0 Home Logan Webb Braxton Garrett 5/21/2023 Marlins W 7-5 Home Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 5/22/2023 Twins W 4-1 Away John Brebbia Bailey Ober 5/23/2023 Twins W 4-3 Away Alex Cobb Sonny Gray 5/24/2023 Twins - Away Anthony DeSclafani Joe Ryan 5/25/2023 Brewers - Away Logan Webb - 5/26/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Wood Freddy Peralta 5/27/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Cobb Corbin Burnes 5/28/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/29/2023 Pirates - Home Anthony DeSclafani Rich Hill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.