Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will meet LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Target Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

The Giants are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Twins (-160). The over/under for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Giants vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -160 +135 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Giants and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 matchups.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those contests.

San Francisco is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of its 48 opportunities.

The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 9-13 11-13 13-11 15-18 9-6

