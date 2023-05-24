Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (25-24) and the San Francisco Giants (24-24) at Target Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 24.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (6-1) against the Giants and Anthony DeSclafani (3-3).

Giants vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Giants vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Giants' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those games.

San Francisco has a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (209 total, 4.4 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.30 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Giants Schedule