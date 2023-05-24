Giants vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:42 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (25-24) and the San Francisco Giants (24-24) at Target Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 24.
The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (6-1) against the Giants and Anthony DeSclafani (3-3).
Giants vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Giants' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those games.
- San Francisco has a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- San Francisco scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (209 total, 4.4 per game).
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.30 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|Marlins
|W 4-3
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 20
|Marlins
|L 1-0
|Logan Webb vs Braxton Garrett
|May 21
|Marlins
|W 7-5
|Alex Wood vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 22
|@ Twins
|W 4-1
|John Brebbia vs Bailey Ober
|May 23
|@ Twins
|W 4-3
|Alex Cobb vs Sonny Gray
|May 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Joe Ryan
|May 25
|@ Brewers
|-
|Logan Webb vs TBA
|May 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Alex Wood vs Freddy Peralta
|May 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Corbin Burnes
|May 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Colin Rea
|May 29
|Pirates
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Rich Hill
