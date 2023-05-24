After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is hitting .165 with a double, four home runs and eight walks.
  • This year, Crawford has totaled at least one hit in 12 of 26 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 15.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this year (26.9%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (19.2%), including one multi-run game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.200 AVG .139
.282 OBP .205
.371 SLG .333
2 XBH 3
2 HR 2
6 RBI 4
10/4 K/BB 12/3
2 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 12
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.44 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will send Ryan (6-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.25), second in WHIP (.893), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
