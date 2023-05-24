After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .165 with a double, four home runs and eight walks.

This year, Crawford has totaled at least one hit in 12 of 26 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 15.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this year (26.9%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (19.2%), including one multi-run game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .139 .282 OBP .205 .371 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 12 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings