Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Twins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .165 with a double, four home runs and eight walks.
- This year, Crawford has totaled at least one hit in 12 of 26 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 15.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this year (26.9%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (19.2%), including one multi-run game.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.139
|.282
|OBP
|.205
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.44 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (45 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (6-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.25), second in WHIP (.893), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
