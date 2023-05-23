William Karlsson will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Karlsson in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

William Karlsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +14.

Karlsson has a goal in 14 of 82 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Karlsson has a point in 41 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 32 of 82 games this season, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Karlsson goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 8 53 Points 3 14 Goals 2 39 Assists 1

