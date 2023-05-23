The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada has an OPS of .834, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 43rd in slugging.
  • Estrada will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last outings.
  • Estrada has had a hit in 35 of 43 games this year (81.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (32.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 14 games this year (32.6%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this year (51.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (16.3%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.310 AVG .369
.355 OBP .423
.507 SLG .538
6 XBH 7
4 HR 2
7 RBI 7
16/3 K/BB 13/5
6 SB 4
Home Away
24 GP 19
21 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (42.1%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
  • The Twins surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.64), 31st in WHIP (1.155), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers.
