The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .834, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 43rd in slugging.

Estrada will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last outings.

Estrada has had a hit in 35 of 43 games this year (81.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (32.6%).

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In 14 games this year (32.6%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (51.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (16.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .310 AVG .369 .355 OBP .423 .507 SLG .538 6 XBH 7 4 HR 2 7 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 4 Home Away 24 GP 19 21 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (42.1%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings