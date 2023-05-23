Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Twins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Twins Player Props
|Giants vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Twins Prediction
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .834, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Estrada will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last outings.
- Estrada has had a hit in 35 of 43 games this year (81.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (32.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 games this year (32.6%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (51.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (16.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.310
|AVG
|.369
|.355
|OBP
|.423
|.507
|SLG
|.538
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|21 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (73.7%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (42.1%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- The Twins surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.64), 31st in WHIP (1.155), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.