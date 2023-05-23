The Dallas Stars ready for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are on top 2-0 in the series. The Stars have -145 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+125).

Here's our prediction for who will capture the victory in this Stanley Cup Semifinals contest.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.3)

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have earned a record of 16-9-25 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 51-22-9.

In the 37 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 53 points.

In 13 games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-10-2).

Vegas has earned 13 points (4-10-5 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Golden Knights have earned 114 points in their 61 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 28 games has a record of 20-7-1 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 44 games. The Golden Knights went 24-17-3 in those matchups (51 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

