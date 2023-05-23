Reilly Smith will be on the ice Tuesday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Smith in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Reilly Smith vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Smith has averaged 16:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

In Smith's 78 games played this season he's scored in 22 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Smith has a point in 43 of 78 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Smith hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Smith has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Smith Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 78 Games 7 56 Points 0 26 Goals 0 30 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.