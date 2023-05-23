Nicolas Roy will be in action Tuesday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Thinking about a wager on Roy in the Golden Knights-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Nicolas Roy vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

In 65 games this season, Roy has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 16:17 on the ice per game.

In 13 of 65 games this season, Roy has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Roy has a point in 26 of 65 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Roy has had an assist in a game 14 times this year over 65 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Roy goes over his points prop total is 37.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Roy has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Roy Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 65 Games 8 30 Points 2 14 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.