Mitch Haniger -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is hitting .211 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Haniger has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), with multiple hits on five occasions (23.8%).

In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Haniger has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 7 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

