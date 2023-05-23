Mitch Haniger -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger is hitting .211 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Haniger has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), with multiple hits on five occasions (23.8%).
  • In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Haniger has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.222 AVG .235
.267 OBP .235
.259 SLG .647
1 XBH 3
0 HR 2
3 RBI 5
7/2 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 7
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray (4-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.64), 31st in WHIP (1.155), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
