Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Twins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mitch Haniger -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Twins Player Props
|Giants vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Twins Prediction
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is hitting .211 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Haniger has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), with multiple hits on five occasions (23.8%).
- In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Haniger has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (4-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.64), 31st in WHIP (1.155), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.