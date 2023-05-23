The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .246 with seven doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 18 of 29 games this season (62.1%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (31.0%).

Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (17.2%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has had an RBI in nine games this season (31.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (17.2%).

He has scored in 48.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .357 AVG .241 .372 OBP .305 .524 SLG .519 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 4 RBI 10 8/1 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 14 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (64.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings