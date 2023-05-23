Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Twins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .246 with seven doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 18 of 29 games this season (62.1%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (31.0%).
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (17.2%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has had an RBI in nine games this season (31.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (17.2%).
- He has scored in 48.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.357
|AVG
|.241
|.372
|OBP
|.305
|.524
|SLG
|.519
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|10
|8/1
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (64.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (28.6%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 44 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Gray (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 10th start of the season. He has a 1.64 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 1.64 ERA ranks first, 1.155 WHIP ranks 31st, and 10.9 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
