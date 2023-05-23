Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Stone against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

In 14 of 43 games this season, Stone has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 26 of 43 games this season, Stone has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 43 games this season, Stone has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Stone has an implied probability of 58.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Stone having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 43 Games 5 38 Points 7 17 Goals 3 21 Assists 4

