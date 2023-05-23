On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.421) this season, fueled by 32 hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 57th in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in 23 of 42 games this season (54.8%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (19.0%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 42), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (28.6%), Wade has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (9.5%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 21 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings