On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.421) this season, fueled by 32 hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 57th in slugging.
  • Wade has gotten a hit in 23 of 42 games this season (54.8%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (19.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 42), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this season (28.6%), Wade has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 18 times this season (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (9.5%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 14
.283 AVG .233
.406 OBP .468
.585 SLG .465
7 XBH 4
4 HR 3
8 RBI 5
11/10 K/BB 14/16
0 SB 1
21 GP 21
12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will send Gray (4-0) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 1.64 ERA ranks first, 1.155 WHIP ranks 31st, and 10.9 K/9 ranks eighth.
