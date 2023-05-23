LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Twins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Twins Player Props
|Giants vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Twins Prediction
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.421) this season, fueled by 32 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 57th in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in 23 of 42 games this season (54.8%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (19.0%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 42), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (28.6%), Wade has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.406
|OBP
|.468
|.585
|SLG
|.465
|7
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|11/10
|K/BB
|14/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (4-0) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 1.64 ERA ranks first, 1.155 WHIP ranks 31st, and 10.9 K/9 ranks eighth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.