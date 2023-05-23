Jack Eichel will be on the ice Tuesday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Eichel's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jack Eichel vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)

0.5 points (Over odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel's plus-minus this season, in 18:46 per game on the ice, is +26.

In 21 of 67 games this year, Eichel has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Eichel has a point in 43 of 67 games this season, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Eichel has an assist in 33 of 67 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Eichel's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.2% that he goes over.

Eichel has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 67 Games 6 66 Points 3 27 Goals 1 39 Assists 2

