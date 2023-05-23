The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (41) this season while batting .287 with 14 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
  • In 26 of 43 games this year (60.5%) Davis has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 43), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Davis has driven home a run in 14 games this year (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • In 15 games this season (34.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
.241 AVG .340
.318 OBP .421
.362 SLG .660
3 XBH 6
2 HR 5
7 RBI 13
17/6 K/BB 16/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 19
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (36.8%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (42.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
  • The Twins surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray (4-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 1.64 ERA ranks first, 1.155 WHIP ranks 31st, and 10.9 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
