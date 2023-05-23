The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (41) this season while batting .287 with 14 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

In 26 of 43 games this year (60.5%) Davis has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 43), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has driven home a run in 14 games this year (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 15 games this season (34.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 19 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (36.8%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (42.1%)

