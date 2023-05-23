J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Twins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (41) this season while batting .287 with 14 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- In 26 of 43 games this year (60.5%) Davis has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 43), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has driven home a run in 14 games this year (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 15 games this season (34.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (36.8%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (47.4%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (42.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- The Twins surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (4-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 1.64 ERA ranks first, 1.155 WHIP ranks 31st, and 10.9 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
