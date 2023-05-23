Jack Eichel and Jason Robertson are two of the players with prop bets available when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars play at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

Eichel's 66 points are pivotal for Vegas. He has put up 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 4 at Oilers May. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 1 2 3 4 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 5

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Chandler Stephenson has racked up 65 points this season, with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 1 vs. Stars May. 19 0 1 1 2 at Oilers May. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 0 0 0 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 2

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

Jonathan Marchessault has 57 points so far, including 28 goals and 29 assists.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 3 vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 2 at Oilers May. 14 3 0 3 6 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 3 3 5 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 6

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

Robertson is Dallas' top contributor with 109 points. He has 46 goals and 63 assists this season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 21 1 0 1 2 at Golden Knights May. 19 1 1 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Jamie Benn is another of Dallas' top contributors through 82 games, with 33 goals and 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 21 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken May. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1

