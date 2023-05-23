Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
The Dallas Stars are set for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 2-0 in the series. The Golden Knights have +120 moneyline odds against the favored Stars (-140).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Golden Knights (+120)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been listed as an underdog 32 times this season, and won 20, or 62.5%, of those games.
- Vegas is 10-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Golden Knights' most recent 10 games.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights' 225 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.
