The Dallas Stars are set for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 2-0 in the series. The Golden Knights have +120 moneyline odds against the favored Stars (-140).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Golden Knights (+120) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been listed as an underdog 32 times this season, and won 20, or 62.5%, of those games.

Vegas is 10-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 267 (14th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Golden Knights' most recent 10 games.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights' 225 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the league.

They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.

